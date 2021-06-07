$286 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Jacksonville to mystery buyer

The Florida Lottery says the retailer will receive a $100,000 bonus commission for selling the jackpot-winning Quick Pick ticket.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Someone who purchased a Powerball ticket on Jacksonville's Westside recently has something big to celebrate this week. Like, really big.

The Florida Lottery announced Monday that the sole jackpot-winning ticket from Saturday’s $286 million drawing was purchased at the Circle K located at 721 Chaffee Road South.

At this time, the winner has not been identified.

The June 5 Powerball winning numbers were 44 – 52 – 54 – 64 – 69 and the Powerball was 26.

