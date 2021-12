A 26-year-old man riding on a motorcycle crashed into a sedan that was turning onto Corporate Square, according to the crash report.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Officials responded to a deadly crash Southside Boulevard, Sunday afternoon.

The motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the sedan, a 56-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries.