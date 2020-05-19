26-year-old man dies after being pulled from the surf at Crescent Beach

The incident report states that Miller's wife initially lost sight of him around 11 a.m. and reported it to a deputy who began searching.

A 26-year-old man died after an outing at Crescent Beach on Saturday, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Andrew Miller, of Chiefland Florida, died after being pulled from the water by a team of several beach-goers, according to a report from SJSO.

The incident report states that Miller's wife initially lost sight of him in the water around 11 a.m. and reported it to a deputy who began searching.

Several minutes later, deputies located several people pulling a Miller from the water about 500 yards north of where he was reported missing. He was pulled onto the shore and given CPR by deputies.