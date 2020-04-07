25-year-old driver killed, 2 others seriously injured in Nassau County crash Friday night

A 25-year-old woman from Hilliard, Florida was killed following a crash that happened along a Nassau County road Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Law enforcement officials said around 9:10 p.m., the 25-year-old was driving eastbound on County Road 108 when she strayed out of her lane and struck a car that was heading westbound with two people inside.
Those two people, a 29-year-old woman and 30-year-old man, sustained serious injuries in the crash. The 25-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. None of those involved in the crash were wearing a seat belt, FHP said.