24 JFRD firefighters heading to Louisiana Sunday to help with Hurricane Ida relief

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department will be headed to Louisiana Sunday to assist with Hurricane Ida recovery efforts.

The city will deploy 24 firefighters along with fire engines, fuel trucks and additional equipment, Mayor Lenny Curry announced in a tweet on Friday.

The crews will assist with potential emergencies and possible fires in Thibodaux, Louisiana as power is restored, Curry said.

Ida was the fifth-most powerful storm to strike the U.S. when it hit Louisiana on Sunday, Aug. 29, with maximum winds of 150 mph (240 kph), likely causing tens of billions of dollars in flood, wind and other damage, including to the electrical grid.

