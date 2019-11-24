JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 23-year-old motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said he crashed into a truck in Miramar.

The crash happened in the 3900 block of Hendricks Avenue just before 6 p.m., police said. The motorcyclist was traveling south on Hendricks Avenue when JSO said he crashed into a pick-up truck that was leaving the Gate Gas Station turning north. The motorcyclist was rushed to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

The other driver had minor injuries and was treated at the scene, according to police.

Hendricks Avenue was shut down due to the crash but was reopened at around 9:30 p.m.

The motorcyclist remains in life-threatening condition, according to JSO.