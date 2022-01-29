23-year-old killed in overnight crash on Philips Highway

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Philips Highway North of Baymeadows Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead and another man is critically injured after an overnight crash in the Baymeadows area Saturday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Philips Highway North of Baymeadows Road.

FHP said a pickup truck hit a roadway sign support pole. The driver of the pickup truck sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and has been identified as a 23-year-old man.

A 20-year-old passenger of the truck was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.