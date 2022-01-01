2022 New Year's baby boy born seven minutes after midnight at St. Lukes

James Mazzaglia arrived at 12:07 a.m on Jan. 1, 2022, with New Year’s fireworks going off outside the hospital.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — St. Luke’s announced their first baby of 2022 was born seven minutes after midnight at their Meridian Medical Center.

James Mazzaglia was born at 12:07 a.m on Jan. 1, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and is 20 and a half inches tall.

His mother, Melissa, said his delivery was extra special with new year’s fireworks going off outside her hospital room.

James joins his family with his mother, Melissa, father, Mitch, and eight-year-old big brother, Luke.

Watch more Local News: