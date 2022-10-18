Guide | 2022 NAS Jax Air Show featuring The Blue Angels

A complete guide with everything you need to know about the NAS Jax Air Show, Saturday and Sunday at Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

Naval Air Station Jacksonville is opening up to the public this weekend. The 2022 NAS Jax Air Show promises breathtaking performances, astounding aerial acrobatics over the skies of the base. The display will include military aircraft and renowned civilian aviators. The main feature: The Blue Angels are returning to its birthplace.

Event Days:

Saturday, Oct. 22

Sunday, Oct. 23

Event Times

9 a.m. - Gates open

11 a.m. - Show begins

Admission Fee

FREE - There is no admission or parking fee.

- There is no admission or parking fee. Reserved seating is available for $10 and entry to the Kids Zone is $5

Parking

Once you enter the base, you will be guided to the nearest available parking area.

A limited number of handicap parking spaces are available on a first come first serve basis. Patrons with handicapped licenses or hang tags will be directed by security guard upon entrance to Naval Air Station Jacksonville to parking area.

Traffic Expectations

NAS Jax is expecting 300,000 visitors during the air show weekend.

There will be approximately 75,000 vehicles trying to enter and exit the base at the same time.

Expect traffic delays on Hwy. 17 and the surrounding areas.

Permitted Items

Purses/Backpacks

Medical Items (I.E. Medications) Or Child Infant Care Products

Portable/Lawn Chairs/Blankets

Cameras

Child Stroller/Wagon/Walker

Binoculars/Optics

Prohibited Items

Outside Food And Beverage

Alcohol

Coolers

Cooking Grills/Smokers/Cookers (NO TAILGAITING)

Popup Tents

Large Sun Umbrellas

Animals/Pets (Service Animals Only)

Bicycles/Skateboards/Rollerblades/Motorized Cycles Or Units (Handicap Chair/Unit Only)

Kites/Balloons/Radio-Controlled Devices (I.E. Drones, 2-Way Radios, Etc.)

Fireworks (All Types)

Firearms, Ammunition And Weapons/Contraband (Such As Knives, Pepper Spray, Stun Guns, Medical Cannabis, Illegal/Controlled Substances, Etc.)

Disguising/Concealing Costumes (Halloween/Party)

Should I bring ear protection?

Yes, especially for small children. The air show will have a limited number of ear plugs available on a first come, first served basis.

Can we bring a pop up tent?

No, due to safety concerns, pop up tents are not permitted.

Are roller skates, skateboards, bikes, or personal golf carts permitted on the airport grounds?

No, none of these items are permitted due to security and safety restrictions. Handicap scooters and electric wheelchairs are allowed.

Are coolers permitted?

NO COOLERS OF ANY KIND ARE PERMITTED. Also, there is NO outside food or beverages allowed into the air show, other than baby bottles (non-glass) and small snack items for infant children. We have a variety of food and beverage vendors who offer a full assortment of foods and drinks. Beer is available for purchase by those of age.

Do the vendors take credit cards?

It varies from vendor to vendor however an ATM is available on site and is located near show center. It is recommended to bring cash with you.

What happens if it rains?

There are no refunds and no rain dates for the event. Check our website or Facebook for foul weather announcements.

Is there a handicap area?

There is a section cordoned off for handicap, first come, first served. Look for the handicap signage and green flag. A companion may set up with the wheelchair member, but we ask that large family groups not take up space that others with handicap needs would like to use.

Is there handicapped parking available?

There is handicap parking. Please show your handicap parking pass and security will direct you where to park.

Are pets allowed on the airport grounds?

No, pets are NOT allowed other than service animals. The crowds and noise are not suitable for pets.

Other than the air show, what other attractions will be at the show?

In addition to the air show, spectators can enjoy a collection of aircraft on display, virtual games and other attractions/displays at vendor booths, food booths, souvenir booths and a kids fun-zone with a STEM area.

Is there shade?

There is no shade on the air show grounds. Patrons are encouraged to plan accordingly and bring plenty of sunscreen, hats and sunglasses. We do not encourage umbrellas as they block the view of other patrons and present a hazard to people’s eyes.