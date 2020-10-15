2020 US Census deadline is here; Did you complete yours?

Oct. 15 is the deadline. Here's what the census does for your community.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2020 census began in the midst of the pandemic, which extended the deadline from July 31 to Oct. 15.

"We were able to give out this little card," said City Council member Ju'Coby Pittman, who decided to work her Northwest Jacksonville district in person to be sure everyone is counted.

"People don't understand how important it is; they feel there is no consequence," she said.

She and other city council members worked the urban core area for three consecutive days getting residents to sign up to vote and to complete the 2020 census.

"I think it was very effective," she said.

The census, which takes place every 10 years, determines how much of federal dollars, $675 billion, comes back to the community. It could also cause a change in congressional representation.

"We would like to keep the money we have but we would also like to get a little bit more," said Pittman.

The U.S. Census Bureau states it has counted nearly 99.9% of households either in person, online, by phone or through the mail.

Marilyn Stephens is a spokesperson for the government agency.

"Time is running out to complete the 2020 census but time is not out," said Stephens.

Stephens said the website will continue to process residents' information until early Friday, Oct. 16.

"People can respond online until 5:59 a.m.," said Stephens. "We are doing that for the state of Hawaii."

As for the Sunshine State, Stephens said with the participation from churches and local municipalities, the 2020 census did well in Florida.

"Florida is looking good," she said.

Stephens said now the processing of the information begins, where they verify and corroborate what was filed.