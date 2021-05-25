2013 school name change of Duval County school debate revisited

The full board is expected to vote Tuesday, June 1 on the recommendations announced by Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It may soon be out with the old and in with the new if the Duval County School Board adopts the recommendations from its superintendent to change six school names.

However, in 2013, it was one school that caught everyone's attention.

"Certainly it was controversial," remembered Warren Jones.

Jones was a city councilman at the time and now serves on the school board.

He recalled the talks of changing Nathan B Forrest High School. It was an effort that failed twice before, first in 1999.

"It's sad that we have been slow to embrace change to make people feel they belong," Jones told First Coast News.

The school was named after the Confederate general and leader of the Ku Klux Klan.

Jones said the school board ignored the wishes of the community in the 1950s, and on a recommendation by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, named it for Forrest.

"We still have our head and our hearts, some of us, in the 1950s and 60s, even though our feet might be planted in 2021," said Civil Rights leader Rodney Hurst.

He believes the school district is heading in the right direction with the recent recommendations but hoped the changes came quicker.

"One of the problems in Jacksonville has been our inability to face up to the racist history of the city," Hurst said.