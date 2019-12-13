More than 20,000 pounds of holiday meal essentials, including fresh produce and shelf-stable items, will be given out to struggling families Friday on the Westside.

Winn-Dixie and Feeding Northeast Florida Combat Holiday Hunger hope that by hosting the Community Pantry Event they will help feed those who may have otherwise gone hungry this holiday season.

Donations will be distributed during a drive-thru pantry event at the Paxon Revival Church, located at 5461 Commonwealth Ave. from 10 a.m. to noon.

The holiday donation event is free and open to the public (rain or shine) on a first-come, first-served basis and while supplies last.

This holiday pantry event is one of four events hosted by Southeastern Grocers, Inc. the parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores.