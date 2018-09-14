A 20-month-old little boy has drowned after being discovered in a manmade pond near his home in Pomona Park around 5:47 p.m. Thursday.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, the little boy was discovered in the water and his grandfather began life-saving measures while 911 was called. Within seven minutes, first responders were on scene and transported the child to the Putnam Community Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The Department of Children and Families, as well as law enforcement officials, are investigating the case and working to try and determine a timeline of events. The child lives with his family, including some extended members of the family, and three other children, according to authorities.

Authorities are working with the child's family who is, "extremely distraught at this time."

It is unclear how the child ended up outside unsupervised and a spokesperson for the sheriff's office say it may be days before those details become clear.

