x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

2-year-old girl dead, teen seriously injured after being hit by car on A1A in Ponte Vedra

A 2-year-old girl is dead and a 16-year-old boy remains in the hospital with serious injuries after they were hit by a car in Ponte Vedra Beach on Friday night.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 2-year-old girl is dead and a 16-year-old boy is seriously injured after they were hit by a car in Ponte Vedra Beach on Friday night. 

The two children were crossing State Road A1A while walking to their home when they were hit by a sedan, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report. Both were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. 

The 29-year-old woman who was driving immediately stopped after the crash, according to FHP. Neither the driver or the 26-year-old male passenger were injured. There was no mention of driving under the influence in the report. 

According to the GoFundMe page that was set up as a fund for the family, the little girl died following the crash. The teenage boy who was hit remains in the ICU with multiple injuries. 

The GoFundMe page goal is $20,000. Click here to donate. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

JSO: Woman dead after shooting at Argyle Forest hotel in Jacksonville

Before You Leave, Check This Out