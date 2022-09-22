2-year-old girl dead, teen seriously injured after being hit by car on A1A in Ponte Vedra

A 2-year-old girl is dead and a 16-year-old boy remains in the hospital with serious injuries after they were hit by a car in Ponte Vedra Beach on Friday night.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 2-year-old girl is dead and a 16-year-old boy is seriously injured after they were hit by a car in Ponte Vedra Beach on Friday night.

The two children were crossing State Road A1A while walking to their home when they were hit by a sedan, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report. Both were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

The 29-year-old woman who was driving immediately stopped after the crash, according to FHP. Neither the driver or the 26-year-old male passenger were injured. There was no mention of driving under the influence in the report.