A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after nearly drowning in a pond in Jacksonville's Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say the child wandered out of his family's home at 13000 Joandale Rd and was found in a pond at 3:23 p.m.

#JSO is working a drowning of a 3-year-old child in the 13000 block of Joandale Road. #JAX #Jacksonville — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) September 12, 2018

The child was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

The Florida Department of Children and Families has been called to the scene.

© 2018 WTLV