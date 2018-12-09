A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after nearly drowning in a pond in Jacksonville's Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say the child was at home with family at 13000 Joandale Rd when he wandered outside. His family found him in a retention pond behind the home at 3:23 p.m. The child's family recovered him from the water and called 911.

#JSO is working a drowning of a 3-year-old child in the 13000 block of Joandale Road. #JAX #Jacksonville — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) September 12, 2018

The child was rushed to Wolfson Children's Hosptial with life-threatening injuries by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The boy's condition has improved Thursday to non life-threatening as he continues to recover.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is investigating the incident along with JSO.

