Olivia Paige Warren was reported missing out of Oconee County and Ethan Dutton was reported missing in Barrow County.

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two teens have not been seen since Sept. 18 and police believe the boyfriend and girlfriend ran away together.

Olivia Paige Warren was reported missing out of Oconee County and Ethan Dutton was reported missing in Barrow County.

The two were seen in Dutton's mother's 2003 Pontiac Sunfire.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of these two, juveniles you are being asked call 911 or contact the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 769-3945 or Investigator Sanders at gsanders@oconeesheriff.org.