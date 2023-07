One bird was killed and two people injured, according to the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were injured and a bird was killed in a fire at the Exotic Bird Hospital in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Fire & Rescue were on scene at the sanctuary, which is on New Kings Road South.

The two injured were taken to the hospital, JFRD Captain Eric Prosswimmer confirmed.

Video shows smoke and flames coming through a huge hole in the roof.