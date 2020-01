JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office wants the community's help in searching for two people suspected of burglary Tuesday.

Travis Thompson and Jaimee Crego are wanted on charges of burglary and possession of burglary tools, according to JSO.

If you have any information about this their whereabouts, call JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous and to receive a possible reward up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.