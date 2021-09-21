2 school buses shot with BB gun in Clay County; no injuries reported, sheriff's office says

Deputies are on the scene of the 2800 block of Henley Road in Green Cove Springs, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is investigating after deputies received reports of two school buses being shot with a BB gun.

Deputies are on the scene of the 2800 block of Henley Road in Green Cove Springs, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. No injuries were reported, the post says.

The sheriff's office says this is still an active investigation.