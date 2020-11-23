2 rescued on St. John's River after boat takes on water

After the Coast Guard received a call about a boat taking on water, they wasted no time in helping the men aboard the floundering vessel.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Members of the U.S. Coast Guard rescued two men from a boat taking on water on the St. John's River Monday near Fort Caroline.

According to the Coast Guard, a commercial salvage company relayed a call from a man saying his vessel was taking on water at about 10:51 a.m. Watchstanders immediately issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and called for the launch a 29-foot Response Boat-Small (RB-S).

“Situations like this really stress the importance of having a VHF marine radio on board," said Petty Officer First Class Molly Edwards Sector Jacksonville operations unit controller. "Phones are often used as primary means of communication, but when the battery dies or coverage fails, so does your lifeline to those who are trying to help you.”

When the rescue boat arrived on the scene, the crew rescued the two men aboard the vessel taking on water. After, the RB-S crew tied the vessel to a barge to keep it afloat and de-water the the vessel. A commercial towing company arrived later to tow the vessel to Sister's Creek Boat Ramp.