JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men were rescued from the St. Johns river on Wednesday morning, officials said.

They were floating down the river toward Heckscher Drive when they were pulled to safety by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue. The men were wearing life vests, according to JFRD.

One of the men was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

FWC was also called to the scene but call was canceled.