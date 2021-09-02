2 people hurt after ceiling collapses inside Jacksonville apartment complex, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people are injured after a ceiling collapsed at a Jacksonville apartment complex Thursday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.
JFRD says they initially got a call about a structural collapse with possibly two people trapped in the kitchen.
When crews arrived on scene, they found that there was no structural collapse but a piece of the ceiling had fallen in.
The incident happened at an apartment complex located at 5327 Timuquana Road.
Two people were transported to a local hospital, one of them suffered serious injuries, JFRD says.
There was a special operations team called to the scene but that request was canceled due to no structural issues.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is in charge of the investigation and JFRD is no longer on scene.