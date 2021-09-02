2 people hurt after ceiling collapses inside Jacksonville apartment complex, JFRD says

Two people were transported to a local hospital, one of them suffered serious injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people are injured after a ceiling collapsed at a Jacksonville apartment complex Thursday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD says they initially got a call about a structural collapse with possibly two people trapped in the kitchen.

When crews arrived on scene, they found that there was no structural collapse but a piece of the ceiling had fallen in.

The incident happened at an apartment complex located at 5327 Timuquana Road.

Two people were transported to a local hospital, one of them suffered serious injuries, JFRD says.

There was a special operations team called to the scene but that request was canceled due to no structural issues.