2 motorcyclist injured after Friday night crash in Clay County

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — A Middleburg man is in critical condition after a crash involving two motorcyclists in Clay County Friday night.

The crash happened at Carter Spencer Road and Deer Park Boulevard at about 10:30 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Both motorcycles involved were traveling north on Carter Spencer Road, the FHP said. However, it is not known what caused the crash.

Both of the motorcyclists left and road and overturned, ejecting both motorcyclists.