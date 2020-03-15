JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Duval County, according to Mayor Lenny Curry.

Curry tweeted at 8:35 p.m. that he was informed about the cases by the Duval Department of Health.

This comes days after an 83-year-old man in Duval County was among 15 cases announced in Florida on Thursday. He is currently isolated and will remain in isolation until cleared by public health officials. Right now, it is unclear if whether or not this case was travel-related, the Department of Health said.