2 killed in separate crashes in Jacksonville

The accidents left 2 people dead and others seriously injured.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people have died in the span of less than 10 hours following two separate crashes in Jacksonville Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the first crash happened at the intersection of Normandy Boulevard and Herlong Road on Saturday around 9 p.m.

FHP said the front of a vehicle crashed into the left side of another vehicle. The driver of the impacted vehicle, a 54-year-old man, died as a result of the crash.

The second crash happened Sunday morning between 5:30 a.m. at New Kings Road and Old Kings Road.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the accident involved serious injuries and one fatality.

Authorities did not say what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

First Coast News will update this story as more information is released.