JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two deadly shootings involving the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office have been ruled as "justified under applicable Florida law" by the State Attorney's Office.

Reviews of both shootings were completed by the SAO on March 21.

One shooting happened on Feb. 6, 2017, in the 1300 block of West Fifth Street. Three detectives were in an undercover vehicle when 22-year-old Jerome Allen walked up with what looked like a handgun and, according to police, attempted to rob JSO detective Bryan Turner who was sitting in the front seat.

Turner then shot and killed Allen.

Allen’s gun was later determined to be a fake.

Allen's sister, Latika Hill, filed a lawsuit on Feb. 4, 2019, on her brother's behalf, seeking damages in excess of $75,000.

The second shooting happened on April 25, 2017 and resulted in the death of Selwyn Hall, 57.

JSO officers were responding to a reported domestic violence call in the 300 block of East 19th Street, where Hall was approached as he sat inside a vehicle.

When officers tried to arrest him, police said he became combative and gained control of an officer's taser. Hall was shot eight times by JSO Officer Ryan McGee and died at the scene.