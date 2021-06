Authorities said the crash happened on State Road 26 in Melrose.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are dead after a crash Saturday night in Melrose, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Two fatalities and multiple injuries have been confirmed as a result of the crash.

Officers said the road will be closed for most of the night as the Florida Highway Patrol conducts its investigation.