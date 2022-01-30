2 dead in possible murder-suicide in St. Augustine, sheriff's office says

The incident happened in the 5300 block of A1A South.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead inside of a St. Augustine home Sunday.

Deputies responded to the 5300 block of A1A South in reference to reports of gunshots. Upon arrival, deputies found two people dead, according to a spokesperson with the sheriff's office.

Authorities say the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

This is an isolated incident and there is no danger or threat to the public.