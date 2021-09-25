2 dead in crash on County Road 23A in Baker County

A 48-year-old man and 32-year-old man in a sedan died after being involved in a crash with a pickup truck. The driver of the pickup had minor injuries.

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Two men are dead following a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Baker County.

The crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. on County Road 23A just south of Copper Creek Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A blue sedan, driven by a 48-year-old man with a 32-year-old male passenger, was traveling on County Road 23A. The car crossed the center line into the path of a northbound gold pickup truck, the FHP said.

The vehicles collided on the right side of the sedan and the front left of the truck. Both vehicles fell into a nearby ditch on the eastern side of the road.

Both the driver and passenger of the sedan were pronounced dead, according to the FHP. The 23-year-old driver of the pickup truck received minor injuries from the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

As a result of the crash, County Road 23A was closed for several hours, according to the sheriff's office.