Two people were killed in a construction accident Monday morning in Flagler County, officials said.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened on Sebastian Court, near Palm Coast.

Deputies said the construction crew was building a home when the crane they were using struck a high voltage power line.

Investigators said one of the workers killed was holding the control box for the crane. The other was somehow making contact with the crane, but further details were not immediately available.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said the call is still active.

The medical examiner will be doing an autopsy, but investigators said they believe the incident is an accident. Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials and Florida Power and Light officials are on the scene.

