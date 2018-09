Two cars and a total of four people left the ramp from International Golf Parkway and ended up in a pond just after 4 p.m. on Monday.

All four people were able to leave their vehicles, according to the St. Johns County Fire and Rescue.

An off-duty firefighter is credited with jumping into the water and saving at least one life of a woman who could not swim.

The people involved in the crash are being assessed for injuries. Law enforcement will investigate what caused the crash.

© 2018 WTLV