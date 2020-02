The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to two broken gas lines reported in the Beaches area Monday.

The first broken gas line was reported in Atlantic and Neptune Beaches, particularly at Atlantic and Brant Boulevards around 1:12 p.m. JFRD warns drivers of crews in the area and to expect delays.

The second was reported in Jacksonville Beach, in the 200 block of 1st Street South eight minutes later around 1:20 p.m. Drivers in both areas can expect delays.