ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Two boats caught fire Sunday evening at the Marineland Marina in St. Augustine, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

The electrical fire started on a 26-foot sailboat and the flames soon spread to a nearby 30-foot cabin cruiser, according to Flagler County Fire Chief Don Petito in a report by WESH reporter Claire Metz.

The fire was put out by 6 p.m. and no injuries were reported, according to the sheriff's office.