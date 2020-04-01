A family of eight is now requesting help from the Red Cross Saturday after an early morning house fire in the Moncrief area, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Firefighters said the fire occurred at a home located in the 1400 block of Mitchell Street and that smoke could be seen coming out of the home.

The all-clear was given and the fire was called under control within seven minutes of firefighters responding to the call.

Red Cross was requested for the family of eight who was said to be renting the home, according to firefighters.

Everyone was reportedly okay, but an adult was said to have second-degree burns after trying to put out the flames. He was treated at the scene of the fire and released, JFRD said.

Sadly all of the families Christmas toys and gifts were said to have been destroyed by the fire which firefighters believe started in the kitchen.