VILANO BEACH, Fla. — Two adults and three children are safe after the sailboat they were on ran aground off Porpoise Point in Vilano Beach Monday night, according to the St. Johns Fire Rescue Department.

Fire rescue said first responders got a call about the incident at around 7:30 p.m. Four patients on board were removed from the boat via fire rescue and one child was moved to another boat before rescuers arrived at the scene. Fire rescue said all five people were taken to shore safely.

No injuries were reported.

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the incident.