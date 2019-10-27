A Jacksonville family has lost its two dogs and home Sunday morning after a fire broke out at their residence on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The fire happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 5900 block of Sonora Drive and reportedly started in the carport, JFRD said. A neighbor noticed the fire and called 911.

At the time of the call, the owners were sleeping inside, JFRD said. The fire burned half of the house and caused minor damage to the neighbor's home.

Two adults and two children were displaced after their home caught on fire on the Westside at 5900 block of Sonora Drive Sunday morning.

JFRD

The fire at the home in the 5900 block of Sonora Drive also killed two of the family's dogs Sunday morning, according to JFRD.

JFRD

This marks the third fire that JFRD was called out to in the Westside area since Thursday. The other two happened at the same apartment in the 5000 block of West Chase Drive where the Red Cross was called to assist one adult and two children.

