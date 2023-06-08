x
19-year-old missing in Jacksonville, may be in danger

Holly F. Strickland is "unable to care for herself" and has not been seen since this morning. If you know where she is, call 904-630-0500.
Credit: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 19-year-old is missing from Jacksonville Sunday. Holly F. Strickland is "unable to care for herself" and may be in danger, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

She has been missing since 11:30 a.m.

She left her home in Spring Park on foot after an argument with her family.

Police say due to her mental state, they need the public's health to find her quickly.

Strickland is 5'5 and 105 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and eyeglasses.

She is pictured below.

Credit: JSO
