Two male passengers were killed Saturday morning after a deer ran in front of a vehicle they were in, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 12:40 a.m., a 2003 Ford Explorer was traveling southbound on US Highway 17 near County Road 108, troopers said. A deer ran in front of the vehicle causing the driver to swerve onto the west shoulder of US Highway 17 to avoid it.

The Explorer then struck a tree causing fatal injuries to a 19-year-old man and 20-year-old man, FHP said. The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries in the crash and another passenger was unhurt.

The two men who died were not wearing seat belts, according to troopers. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.