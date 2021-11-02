19 new motions filed by Kimberly Kessler's attorneys

The defense hopes to suppress several items of evidence and testimony from being used in the trial.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Attorneys for the woman accused of murdering a Nassau County hairstylist filed several motions hoping to prevent the prosecution from using 19 items of evidence or testimony during the upcoming trial.

Kimberly Kessler is charged with murder in the 2018 disappearance of Nassau County mother and hairstylist Joleen Cummings. Cummings' body has never been found.

The 19 items the defense wants to suppress are:

Testimony or records relating to the purchase of an electric knife at Walmart

Testimony or records relating to the purchase of zip ties at West Marine in Yulee

Testimony or statements from Kessler's former boyfriends Tom Sims, Anthony Glandt, Timothy Edwards, Keith McCloud and Mark Anthony Trombetta

Statements Kessler may have made to 12 different people, including her cellmates

Statements Kessler made to Det. Herrington on May 15, 2018

Evidence or testimony relating to the Phone Examination Report detailing the web browser history of Kessler's cell phone

Testimony or statements from Erin Weems of Club 14 Fitness

Statements made by Joleen Cummings to Maureen Brusko on May 12, 2018

Statements or evidence relating to Kessler's presence at Nassau Health Foods in Fernandina Beach

Statements or evidence relating to Kessler's presence and use of the equipment at Club 14 Fitness in Fernandina Beach

Statements or evidence from employees at Anytime Fitness in Fernandina Beach

Statements or evidence from Kessler's prior employment at Great Clips in Jacksonville