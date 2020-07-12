The event is being held at Old St. Andrew’s Church, 317 A. Philip Randolph Blvd. until Dec. 27.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 18th Annual Gingerbread Extravaganza returns to Downtown Jacksonville as one of its popular holiday attractions.

"Every year we do this, we depend on dozens and dozens of volunteers and that includes the people who build the gingerbread creations," said CEO of the Jacksonville Historical Society Alan Bliss.

The event is being held at Old St. Andrew’s Church, 317 A. Philip Randolph Blvd. until Dec. 27.

Each gingerbread house is close to 100% edible. Bliss says the creativity shown by each gingerbread artist has a story to tell.

"People who built these put weeks, sometimes months of work into creating these," said Bliss.

Every year, this event brings thousands of people out. This year, COVID-19 safety protocols like wearing a mask and social distancing are a must.

“The closer we get to the holidays, the more we see people bringing their out of town visitors people who travel and visit in Jacksonville," Bliss said.

Bliss says because of this disruptive and unusual year, he wanted to give the community some holiday cheer.

“Everybody agreed that even though it was problematic and we worried about whether we would be able to do this safely and successfully, we decided as far back as August that we would have to commit ourselves to giving it a try," said Bliss.