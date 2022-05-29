The person shared a picture of himself with what looked like a handgun, rifle and tactical-style vest, deputies say.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUTZ, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested an 18-year-old Sunday at his home for threatening to start a mass shooting at a nearby school, the agency said.

Detectives say they received a tip and found that Corey Anderson posted pictures of himself with a handgun, rifle and tactical-style vest, deputies say. The photo was shared with the caption "Hey Siri, directions to the nearest school," a news release stated.

“This type of threat is unacceptable. This man intentionally instilled fear into our community as a sick joke, but be warned, this is no laughing matter,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

“We will do everything within our power to apprehend, and pursue charges on those who make school-based threats. Protecting students is our greatest priority. We take school threats very seriously, if you see something suspicious, please contact us immediately.”

Officers say that detectives established the handgun and rifle were airsoft guns.

Anderson is charged with a written or electronic threat to conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism.

Natasha Pierre, a mental health educator, said we, unfortunately, live in a time of video games and social media that often reward bullying or bad behavior.

“And what we are seeing is the children are pushing the edge. Pushing the envelope. And really blurring the lines between what is innocent and it’s just a prank and what is absolutely dangerous,” Pierre said.

In some cases, she says, it’s become a twisted way of getting noticed.

“Seemingly, in some areas of our society, bad behavior is rewarded with greater attention and even opportunities for income. So, sometimes when I work with children, they’ve said it would they want to be when they grow up if they want to be YouTube famous. That’s a thing,” Pierre said. “We live in a social media world, the more likes you can get, the more likely you are to go viral, the more attention you can get, that’s really what people are seeking.

"And it’s not only isolated to children. Adults do it as well.”

Pierre says parents must do a better job of monitoring and regulating their children’s online activity. That includes video games and social media.

“This isn’t an issue with you whether you trust your child or not,” she said. “This is you doing whatever is necessary to ensure that you create and maintain safe spaces for your child. And that you distance them from anything that can jeopardize their future.”