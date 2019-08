The pedestrian who was struck and killed in Clay County last week was identified by the Florida Highway Patrol on Monday.

FHP says 18-year-old Maegan Howsare from Middleburg, Fla. was crossing State Road 21 when she was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound.

The driver of the vehicle pulled into a nearby McDonald's and stayed on the scene while authorities arrived.

Howsare was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died.

No other details were released at this time.