JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Timothy Middlebrooks was working as a Longshoreman at a Warehouse on Blount Island. He was involved in a tragic work accident on Feb. 25.
The President of the Longshoremen’s Association in Jacksonville told First Coast News he got a call after lunch informing him of Middlebrooks’ accident.
He says he rushed to the warehouse and shortly after, Middlebrooks was pronounced dead.
He says papers weighing hundreds of pounds fell from a crane, hitting Middlebrooks in the head.
Middlebrooks' parents were headed to Mexico to celebrate his mom’s birthday at the time of the accident.
The Longshoremen’s Association President says Timothy’s death is a wake up call that life isn’t promised.
“This is not our home,” said George Washington Spencer. “We are all just passing through here."
Spencer said Timothy was following in his stepfather’s footsteps as a Longshoreman. Spencer says he hopes the family keeps praying.
“Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal,” said Spencer.
The company Timothy was working for is called Stevedoring Services of America (SSA).
According to online records from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), SSA had three incidents that resulted in deaths or serious injuries since 2018.
First Coast News reached out to the company for comment, but did not hear back.