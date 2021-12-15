Briana Williams' 17th pretrial hearing was passed again - Here's what has happened in the case so far

Mother Brianna Williams case was passed and rescheduled following 17th pretrial date.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Brianna Williams, mother of 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams, attended her 17th pretrial hearing on Wednesday in court, a little over two years after she reported her daughter missing.

At 9 a.m. in the Duval County courthouse, the case was passed and rescheduled for another pretrial on Jan. 12, 2022.

Judge Kevin Blazs plans set a trial date at that time as well.

Williams is charged with aggravated child abuse, lying to police and tampering with evidence in connection to the death of her 5-year-old daughter, Taylor Rose Williams.

Timeline of major events in the case so far:

Nov. 6, 2019

The former Navy Petty Officer First Class at NAS Jax reported her little girl missing from their home.

In a tearful 911 call, Williams told dispatch, "I don't know where my daughter is."

Nov. 12, 2019

Almost a week later, human remains were found in in a remote wooded area near Demopolis, Alabama, which is Williams' hometown. They were later identified as Taylor's.

An arrest warrant for Williams was executed, detailing alleged child neglect and "numerous false statements" to police during the search for Taylor.

Williams was taken to the hospital instead of jail after after what appeared to be an attempted overdose.

Nov. 21, 2019

Williams was released from the hospital and booked into the Duval County Jail in the pretrial detention facility.

Williams was charged with child neglect and giving false information to investigators, officials said.

Her bond was set at a little over $1 million, according to her booking information.

Nov. 25, 2019

Nearly 20 days after an Amber Alert was issued for William's daughter, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed the remains found in Alabama were Taylor's.

The cause of death was not released at the time.

Jan. 8, 2020

Brianna Williams appeared in front of a judge for the first time after several rescheduled court dates.

Williams pled not guilty to three felony charges, including two counts of child neglect and one count of lying to law enforcement officers.

Jan. 29, 2020

Prosecutors unveil evidence that could be used in the child neglect case against the mother of 5-year-old Taylor Williams.

At this point, Williams has not been charged in her daughter's death but is in jail charged with child neglect and lying to investigators.

June 25, 2020

New evidence from the investigation into 5-year-old Taylor Williams' death was released.

Thousands of photographs, new investigative documents and police interviews with Williams were made public.

July 23, 2020

Further evidence is released by police, painting a dark picture of Taylor's life.

Documents show friends and family told police she punished her daughter for hiding food, and complained the child had become a 'nightmare.'

Additionally, police reports were released that said investigators discovered a closet in Williams’ Southside apartment reeking of bodily waste and human decomposition. Officials said they also found bloodstains on the carpet and walls that matched Taylor's DNA when tested.

September 15, 2021

Williams' 15th pretrial hearing is passed, again.

She appeared in court with her defense team, who told the judge they needed more time to conduct out-of-state depositions, which had previous scheduling conflicts.

At this point, Williams has been in jail for almost two years.

Dec. 15, 2021

