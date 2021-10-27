17-year-old killed in Lake City shooting

The shooting happened at the Cedar Park Apartments Tuesday night.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is investigating after a teen was shot and killed at an apartment complex Tuesday night.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting at 411 NW Bascom Norris, Cedar Park Apartments at 9:54 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim lying on the grass with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injury, police said. The victim was identified as Cameron Devores Minter, 17, of Lake City.

Officers found another victim who had been struck by a bullet fired through an apartment window. The individual was treated at a local hospital.

A person of interest has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.