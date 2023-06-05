19-year-old killed, 2 teens injured in car crash in St. Augustine

Florida Highway Patrol says the car veered off the highway on the exit ramp to International Golf Parkway.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 19-year-old boy was killed, and a 17-year-old male and 14-year-old male were injured in an accident on I-95 in St. Augustine.

All three were from Daytona Beach.

The 19-year-old was a passenger in the back of the car.

The 17-year-old was driving and received minor injuries. The 14-year-old was also a passenger and had minor injuries.

FHP said the driver was preparing to take the exit to International Golf Parkway and ran off the roadway to the left. The vehicle spun clockwise and flipped, ending up upside down.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead on scene.