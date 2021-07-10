17-year-old arrested in Arlington homicide investigation

The nature of the teen and victim's relationship is still unknown at this time.

A Jacksonville teen found walking in the Arlington area covered in blood last week has been arrested for murder, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Homard Place Wednesday night around 11:55 p.m. for reports of a man covered in blood walking along the roadway. When officers arrived, witnesses said the man was last seen entering the woods near the area.

Police set up a perimeter and found the man a short time later, JSO said. Witnesses also told officers where the man was first seen walking, and police responded to the 10000 block of Lone Star Road.

That's where police said they found another man dead inside of an "unsecured residence." The victim was in his 40s, JSO said.

During the investigation, police found that the man that was seen covered in blood and later located in the wooded area was the suspect in the murder.