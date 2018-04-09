The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that 17 people have been arrested and accused of targeting children online for sexual acts.

The arrests come as a result of JSO's five-day investigation, Operation D.U.V.A.L.

Most of the suspects live in Jacksonville but many came from as far as North Carolina and were seeking out boys and girls ranging from 13 to 14 years old for sexual encounters. The suspects' ages range from 19 to 67 years old.

JSO says three suspects were arrested out of JSO's jurisdiction. Mcneal is from Clay County, Palmer from St. Lucie County, and Bodak from Alachua County.

One suspect, Edward Arthur Stanley, was employed as a victim advocate from North Carolina. JSO says he was in town for a victim advocate conference in Jacksonville and made arrangements to meet who he believed to be a 14-year-old girl in Jacksonville. Upon arriving at the location, Stanley was arrested by JSO.

Another suspect, Dr. Mohammed Abdul-Malik, a mechanical engineer, believed he was traveling to Jacksonville from Orlando to meet a 13-year-old girl and planned to take her back to his home in Georgia for sex. Abdul-Malik arrived at the pickup location and was arrested by JSO.

Two other suspects have been identified and have warrants for their arrests.

Please check back to this story for more updates.

© 2018 WTLV