JACKSONVILLE, Fla — With thousands of fans expected to fill TIAA Bank Field for Saturday's highly anticipated Florida-Georgia game, preparations needed to be made to ensure fans on both sides are able to enjoy the match.

From putting up banners outside TIAA Bank Field to installing additional seating inside, Mike Kenny oversees every aspect of the stadium's transformation as the assistant general manager for ASM global, the company that manages the venue.

"This game is part of the fabric of Jacksonville," he said. "It's part of the fabric of all of us."

Sixteen-thousand seats were added about two weeks ago, improving the stadium's seating to 82,000.

"We have an arraignment and an obligation for 82,000 plus seats," Kenny said. "Even though we've extended the clubs (seating), as well as the north endzone, we've stayed committed to that 82,000-plus number."

Kenny estimates there are about 3,000 employees contracted through various companies working to overhaul the stadium.

"We are fortunate enough to have a ton of partners," Kenny told First Coast News. "There is just absolutely no way that one entity or one person can do any of this by themselves."

Sports fan Richard Dean won't be one of those 82,000 fans watching the game from a seat inside.

He parked his RV inside RV City, across from TIAA Bank Field.

"It's a blast," he said. "You are here from Tuesday until Sunday morning when we pack all of this stuff up and this is like Christmas for a lot of us."

Dean is from Athens, Ga. but married a Gator, so his allegiance is with the orange and blue. He prefers watching it from the RV City Parking lot.

"We've had the opportunity for many years to go to the game," he said. "It's easier to just watch it on TV and just wait until everyone comes back."

RELATED: City talks Florida-Georgia game: Traffic patterns, road closures and more